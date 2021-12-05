Clyde Edwards-Helaire injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: The second-year running back is expected to play tonight against the Denver Broncos, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Stomach bugs have been making the rounds but this one does not appear likely to sideline the Chiefs running back. If this game was in Denver, the altitude might be concerning, but since this is in Kansas City, that is not a concern. Even at less than 100%, Edwards-Helaire is a solid play this week in your fantasy lineups.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Denver Broncos. Edwards-Helaire is apparently dealing with the stomach flu.

Fantasy football impact: Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness)

After two full sessions of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Edwards-Helaire missed practice on Friday with the stomach bug. But not to worry. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that the team’s starting running back should be ready to go for this week’s game.

This will only be his second game back in action after an injury shut him down for about a month after Week 5. The Chiefs were on a bye last week. Back in Week 11, Edwards-Helaire carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes for 13 yards. He should be fine to have in your fantasy football lineups this week, but do make one last check Sunday morning to confirm that he will be active.