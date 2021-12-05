Kyler Murray injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: Murray is expected to play on Sunday afternoon against the Chicago Bears, per Ian Rapoport. This sprained ankle has taken longer than expected to heal but with a hold on first place and the importance of Murray to the team’s playoff chances, it’s not surprising Arizona would be conservative in bringing him back. With DeAndre Hopkins also expected back, even in a potentially diminished role, the Cardinals offense should be getting closer to normal again.

We might actually see Kyler Murray return to action this week. He’s definitely closer, but, unfortunately for fantasy football lineup decisions, we will not know for sure until Sunday closer to game time.

Fantasy football impact: Kyler Murray (ankle)

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Chicago Bears. He’s still dealing with the ankle injury that’s kept him off the field since Week 8. The Cardinals had a bye last week. Murray missed the three games prior to that. There were reports earlier in the week that Murray would play, but the team confirmed later in the week the Murray would be a game-time decision.

The Cardinals play at 1:00 p.m. ET, so you’ll have plenty of time to make any final decisions for your fantasy football lineup. Inactives are announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff. If Murray does play, he’s an obvious must-start. If not, Colt McCoy would take his place again, and he wouldn’t be a terrible streaming option against the Bears.