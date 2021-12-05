DeAndre Hopkins injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: Hopkins is likely to play today against the Arizona Cardinals, but could be used more sparingly than usual due to hamstring injury and weather conditions, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hopkins is expected to have Kyler Murray back throwing passes to him, which adds to his upside. If Hopkins is active, he remains a solid play even with concerns about playing time.

It looks like we’re going to have to wait until game time on Sunday to know whether or not Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is going to be back in action. Hopkins is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report, dealing with the same hamstring injury. He practiced with the team on a limited basis on both Wednesday and Thursday, but sat out Friday’s session.

Fantasy football impact: DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team, with a 9-2 record, was being extra cautious with its No. 1 receiver as well as quarterback Kyler Murray. Hopkins has been out of the lineup since Week 8, missing three games ahead of the Cardinals’ bye last week. The Cardinals take on the Chicago Bears this week. It’s a great matchup for Hopkins if he does play. Kickoff for that game is at 1:00 p.m. ET too, so you’ll have plenty of time to get him into your fantasy football lineup after inactives are announced 90 minutes prior to kickoff. If Hopkins is out, AJ Green would be a decent option for fantasy lineups.