Jalen Hurts injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts appears unlikely to play in Week 13 game against the New York Jets. Hurts is dealing with an ankle injury and is listed as questionable for Sunday. He was able to practice on a limited basis for all three sessions this week, but head coach Nick Sirianni told the press on Friday that he wasn’t sure whether or not Hurts would play.

On Saturday afternoon, Derrick Gunn reported Hurts was out for the game. However, Adam Schefter subsequently reported the Eagles wanted to see how Hurts felt on game day.

Fantasy football impact: Jalen Hurts (ankle)

For what it’s worth, Hurts said that he’ll be ready to go this week, but players are always a little more optimistic about their status than the coaches or training staff. Even if he does play, there’s a legitimate question about how much the ankle injury will limit him. If Hurts can’t run as much as he usually does, it would be a drag on his fantasy football ceiling. If he can’t play at all, Garden Mishnew would get the start, and he would not be a recommended option for your fantasy lineup.