David Johnson injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: Johnson is not expected to play today against the Indianapolis Colts, per Ian Rapoport. Rex Burkhead will likely get the start with Royce Freeman and Jaylen Samuels in the mix for some work. Burkhead would be the player of this group to start, but it’s hard to get excited about any of them. However, the Colts are inconsistent enough that Houston could get a favorable game script for Burkhead.

Houston Texans running back David Johnson is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. Johnson is dealing with a twofer: a thigh injury and an illness, of the non-COVID variety. He did not practice at all this week, which doesn’t bode well for his availability for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy football impact: David Johnson (illness, thigh)

Something’s going around the Texans’ locker room. Johnson is one of several players to come down with it, and it was bad enough that the team cancelled practice on Wednesday to prevent a further spread.

As far as the fantasy football implications go, Johnson didn’t have much appeal for lineups. He had 39 yards on 10 carries last week, the most he’s had all season. He’s playing second fiddle in the backfield, working more as the pass-catching option, but he’s not doing much there either. He’s had a total 16 receiving yards in both his last two games. Without Johnson, the Texans would likely give more work to Rex Burkhead.