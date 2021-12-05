Josh Jacobs injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: Jacobs is expected to play on Sunday against the Washington Football Team barring a setback, per Ian Rapoport. The game is not until 4:05 p.m. ET, which means inactives won’t arrive until 2:35 p.m. Usually based on these early reports it’s worth rolling the dice he’ll play, but having a backup option just in case might remove a little bit of stress after 1 p.m. kickoffs.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is officially listed as questionable for this week’s game against the Washington Football Team. If you plan to have Jacobs in your fantasy football lineup this week, you’ll need to pay close attention to the news. The Raiders were expected to make a decision regarding his status over the weekend.

Fantasy football impact: Josh Jacobs (Injury)

Jacobs didn’t show up on the injury report until Thursday when the team designated him as a limited participant in practice that day after he suffered an ankle injury. The good news is that he was able to practice on a limited basis for Friday’s session.

The Raiders renewed their commitment to Jacobs ahead of last week’s Thanksgiving Day game against the Dallas Cowboys. After saying they wanted to get him the ball more, he carried it 22 times for 87 yards and a touchdown, adding another 25 yards on two catches. The increased volume definitely ups his fantasy appeal, and the Raiders have a favorable matchup this week with Washington. If Jacobs can’t play, Kenyan Drake would handle backfield duties.