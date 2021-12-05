James Robinson injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: Robinson plans to try to play today against the Rams, despite being hobbled with heel and knee injuries, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The young running back was feeling better on Saturday after being limited in practice throughout the week. He is a must-start even against a solid Rams defense. The game script could flip, but he’ll be active in both the rushing and passing game as the Jaguars try and control the clock.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson is once again officially listed as questionable on the Friday injury report. Robinson is still dealing with lingering heel and knee issues. He was listed as a limited participant in practice for all three sessions this week. Still, it looks like we’ll have to wait until Sunday to get confirmation for whether or not Robinson will suit up for this week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Fantasy football impact: James Robinson (heel, knee)

Robinson was in a similar spot last week with the same injuries. He still managed to play against the Atlanta Falcons, racking up 86 yards on 17 carries and catching three passes for 29 yards. Obviously, this week’s game is not as favorable for Robinson’s stat line. But the Jaguars don’t really hold back on his usage rates even against tough opponents; you’ll just have to be prepared for a tighter cap on his production.

The Jags don’t play until 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. Hopefully, we’ll have news on his status that morning; otherwise, it’ll put fantasy football managers in a tough spot for lineup decisions. If Robinson can’t go, Carlos Hyde would take his place.