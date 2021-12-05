Brandin Cooks injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: The veteran wide receiver is expected to play on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He’s far from a must-start, but he does offer modest value in an otherwise awful Texans offense. The Colts give up the ninth most fantasy points to wide receivers, so there is some upside here for the Texans top receiver.

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is one six players listed as questionable on the team’s official injury report this week. Of the six, Cooks is one of five who’s dealing with a non-COVID illness that ran through the locker room this week. The Texans host the Indianapolis Colts in the early window on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Brandin Cooks (illness)

The team didn’t practice on Wednesday because of the illness sweeping through the locker room. They did give an estimate, listing Cooks as a non-participant in practice. He also missed Thursday’s session, but he was able to return in a limited role for Friday’s practice. That would put him on track to play this week.

Houston’s offense is terrible in every facet, and Cooks is the only player with some consistent fantasy football value. He had 45 yards and a touchdown last week, but his production fluctuates. If he can’t play this week, there’s really nobody from this team worth taking up a spot in your fantasy football lineup.