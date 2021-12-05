Boston Scott injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: Scott is expected to play today against the New York Jets, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. This cuts into Miles Sanders’ value as he would have seen a bigger workload with Howard already sidelined. The bigger question for both Scott and Sanders is what the potential absence of Jalen Hurts means. Gardner Minshew has limited upside when pressed into starting duty, but is not the worst backup in the NFL. He’ll offer less of a rushing threat, which means more carries for the backs, but defenses can key on them a bit more without worrying about the QB as a significant running threat.

Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott is officially listed as questionable ahead of this week’s game against the New York Jets. Scott is sick, dealing with an illness of the non-COVID variety, that’s left his status up in the air for Sunday’s game.

Fantasy football impact: Boston Scott (illness)

Scott did not practice at all this week, which doesn’t bode well for his availability on Sunday. He’s coming off a pretty solid outing last week against the Giants. He had 64 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries in that game, catching two passes for another eight yards.

The Eagles will be without Jordan Howard this week, so if Scott can’t suit up for the game, that likely means a heavy workload for their top running back, Miles Sanders. Sanders is a great option in fantasy football lineups this week against a Jets team that’s being gashed by opposing offenses. The Eagles are still waiting to see whether or not quarterback Jalen Hurts can play this week too. If Hurts can’t go, that would most likely mean even more work for the running backs.