Kyle Rudolph injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. He’s dealing with an ankle injury, the same one that kept him out of last week’s game. The Giants travel to face the Miami Dolphins this week with 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

Rudolph did not practice on Wednesday. He did make a return to practice after that, getting in some work as a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday of this week. That’s a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

However, as far as fantasy football goes, you can avoid Rudolph whether he plays or not. Evan Engram sits atop the depth chart at tight end for the Giants, and sees the majority of targets among the team’s tight ends. Rudolph’s value in fantasy football lineups is strictly limited to whether or not Engram is playing.