Corey Davis injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis was listed as questionable on this week’s official Friday injury report. Davis is still dealing with a groin injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but was able to get in some work as a limited participant in Friday’s practice session. He’ll be a game-time decision for Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy football impact: Corey Davis (groin)

Davis missed last week’s game too with the same injury, despite some optimism early in the week that he would play. Davis has missed three games this season with injury. When he has played, he’s seen a solid target share, but his production has been limited in a Jets offense that struggles to stretch the field. If he can’t play this week, Elijah Moore should see a few more looks. Moore was targeted eight times without Davis in the lineup last week, catching four passes for 46 yards. He’s a fringe starter in fantasy football lineups.