Ricky Seals-Jones injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones of the Washington Football Team could return to action this week. Seals-Jones is listed as questionable on the official injury report ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. However, he was able to get in some work as a limited participant in all three practice sessions this week leading up to the game.

Fantasy football impact: Ricky Seals-Jones (hip)

Seals-Jones has been out since Week 10 with a hip injury. A fringe option in fantasy football lineups, Seals-Jones had three catches on four targets for 30 yards in his last game. However, since he last took the field, Washington welcomed back their usual starting tight end, Logan Thomas. That’s obviously going to have a big impact on Seals-Jones’ fantasy appeal going forward, so even if he does play this week, Thomas is still the only viable option for fantasy football lineups. If Thomas is forced to miss more time this season, then Seals-Jones would be a decent option in fantasy.