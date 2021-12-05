Alex Collins injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Seattle Seahawks running back Alex Collins is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report ahead of a Sunday night primetime showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Collins is dealing with an abdominal injury, and we might not know for sure if he’ll suit up for this one until closer to game time on Sunday. It might not matter anyway, the Seahawks’ backfield picture is a little convoluted now after the team signed veteran Adrian Peterson during the week.

Fantasy football impact: Alex Collins (abdomen)

Collins was able to practice in a limited role for all three sessions this week. He played last week, but he only saw seven carries for 14 yards and one catch for another 13 yards. The Seahawks promoted Peterson to the active roster on Saturday morning, which would make him available to play this week. Running backs Travis Homer and Rashad Penny are also healthy.

The fact that they activated Peterson could mean that Collins isn’t ready to go, or it might mean that the Seahawks are looking for more production. Whatever it means, it’s a good sign that you should everyone involved with the Seattle Seahawks backfield this week.