Opening odds for Week 14 of the NFL season

The NFL is into the Sunday afternoon slate with Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. DraftKings Sportsbook posts odds in the middle of the week for the following week’s games, giving us a look ahead to begin preparing.

So, Wednesday of Week 13, we saw odds for Week 14. The odds then came down at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday when Week 13’s main slate got underway. They will reopen this evening before or during Sunday Night Football. We’ll post the new odds then and that will give us a good point of comparison for considering our Week 14 wagers.

Here’s our full list of Week 14 opening odds as of Sunday afternoon at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update as more odds arrive. The Colts, Dolphins, Patriots, and Eagles are all on bye this week.

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Vikings -4

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Vikings -195, Steelers +165

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -200, Washington +170

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bengals -2

Opening point total: 47.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -125, 49ers +105

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Titans -9

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Titans -425, Jaguars +320

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Seahawks -6.5

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Seahawks -265, Texans +215

Raiders vs. Chiefs

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chiefs -10

Opening point total: 53

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -450, Raiders +340

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Saints -6.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -265, Jets +215

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Panthers -3

Opening point total: 45

Opening moneyline: Panthers -145, Falcons +125

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Ravens -1

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Ravens -120, Browns +100

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Chargers -7.5

Opening point total: 47

Opening moneyline: Chargers -365, Giants +280

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Broncos -8

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Broncos -380, Lions +290

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Bucs -3

Opening point total: 53.5

Opening moneyline: Bucs -170, Bills +150

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Packers -11.5

Opening point total: 44.5

Opening moneyline: Packers -600, Bears +435

Re-opened point spread: TBD

Point total: TBD

Moneyline: TBD

Opening point spread: Cardinals -2.5

Opening point total: 52

Opening moneyline: Cardinals -140, Rams +120

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.