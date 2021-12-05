Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Cavaliers on Sunday

The Utah Jazz will begin a four-game road trip on Sunday afternoon against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Jazz (15-7) have won four out of their last five games, which includes a three-game winning streak. Utah defeated the Boston Celtics 137-130 in Salt Lake City on Friday night. The Cavaliers (13-10) have been one of the surprise stories in the NBA this season as they are on a five-game winning streak. Cleveland wrapped up their three-game road trip with a dominating 116-101 win over the Washington Wizards on Friday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Jazz vs. Cavaliers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -4.5

If you’ve been betting against the Cavaliers this season, then your bank account is not too happy with you. Cleveland has played solid basketball on both ends of the floor under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Cavaliers has the second-best scoring defense in the NBA behind the Golden State Warriors, only allowing 101.7 points per game. Offensively, they are ranked 12th in the league in points in the paint with 46 points per game. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Lauri Markannen have played role in the Cavaliers being one of the better teams inside the paint.

The Cavaliers are a perfect 6-0 ATS in their last six games this season and 5-3 ATS when they are the home underdog. However, they’ll will have their hands full with the Jazz, who can score with the best them.

In their last three games, Utah is averaging 131 points per game. The Jazz have quality guards in Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell, and Jordan Clarkson, who can score in a multitude of ways. Utah is 2-4 ATS in their last six games and 5-4 ATS when they are the road favorite. Both teams are very sound defensively, however, I like the Jazz’s offense to get the win and cover.

Over/Under: Over 211.5

The point total has gone over in seven out of the Jazz’s last eight games. However, the total has gone under in six out of their nine road games this season. As for the Cavs, the total has gone under in eight out of their last 10 games at home. Cleveland has played solid defense at home (101.5 ppg), which should play a factor in today’s game. But this is still a low total, especially involving the Jazz, so take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.