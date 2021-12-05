Darrell Henderson injury: What status means for Week 13 fantasy football

Game day update: Henderson will test his thigh before today’s game to see if he can play against the Jaguars. However, Los Angeles is not optimistic about him playing, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That would leave the Rams with Sony Michel and practice squad call-up Mekhi Sargent as their only running backs. Michel would be a must-start in all formats given the kind of volume he would be looking at in both the rushing and passing attacks.

Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson is officially listed as questionable on the Week 13 injury report ahead of his team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The designation comes as no surprise. Henderson has been dealing with a quad injury all week, one he suffered in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. However, we may not know for sure whether or not he’ll play until Sunday.

Fantasy football impact: Darrell Henderson (quad)

The good news is that Henderson was able to return to practice on Friday, in a limited role, after missing the previous two days of work with the rest of the team. Despite the injury, he had a solid day against the Packers last week. In that game, Henderson ran for 55 yards on 16 carries and caught four passes for 18 yards and a touchdown.

Obviously, he’s a great play for fantasy football lineups against the Jaguars this week. So if he’s healthy, you can start him. If he can’t play, Sony Michel will take over as the Rams’ primary option out of the backfield, and he’d be a solid fantasy option as well.