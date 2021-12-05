Pick against the spread, over/under for Hornets vs. Hawks on Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets will try to get back into the win column without the likes of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier when they prepare to play the Hawks on Sunday evening. The Hornets (13-11) are riding a four-game losing skid after falling by two points to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Hawks (12-11) are coming off a tough two-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Hornets vs. Hawks, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -7

After losing a tough loss at home on Friday night, the Hawks should not have no issues with the Hornets, who are without Ball, Rozier, Mason Plumlee, and Jalen McDaniels. All four players entered the league’s health and safety protocol Saturday.

Ball leads the team in scoring (20.0), rebounds (7.7) and assists (8.2). Meanwhile, Rozier is third-leading scorer with 17.7 points per game on 42.9% shooting from the field and 35% shooting from three-point range. The Hornets will now look towards Miles Bridges, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Gordon Hayward to carry the offense. Charlotte is 8-4 against the spread in their last 12 games, but 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games on the road.

The last time these two teams played each other, the Hawks defeated the Hornets 115-105 at home. Atlanta has played well at home this season with a record of 8-3. They’re also 7-3 ATS when they are listed as the home favorite. Without Ball and Rozier, Atlanta should be able to get a comfortable bounce back win and snap their two-game home losing streak.

Over/Under: Under 220

The total has gone over in four of Charlotte’s last five games, but they will be missing 37 points per game between Ball and Rozier. As for the Hawks, the total has gone over in four of their last six games. When these teams last played, the total points scored were 220, but Ball and Rozier had 25 points combined. The under is the best route to take.

