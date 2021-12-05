Pick against the spread, over/under for Wizards vs. Raptors on Sunday

The Washington Wizards will begin a small three-game road trip when they play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday evening. The Wizards (14-9) are coming off a tough 15-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night. The Raptors (10-13) snapped their three-game losing skid with a four-point win at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Wizards vs. Raptors, 6:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +1

The Wizards have had their fair share of issues on the road recently winning two out of their last games. In their last road contest, Washington got dominated by the San Antonio Spurs 113-99 last week. Over that span of time, the Wizards are 1-5 against the spread in their last six road games.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Raptors have struggled at home this season with a record of 3-8. Toronto just snapped their five-game losing skid with a good win last week over the defending NBA champion Bucks. Despite their struggles at ScotiaBank Arena, the Raptors are still favored by one point over the Wizards. Toronto is 2-5 ATS when they are the home favorites and 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games.

Over/Under: Under 212

These two teams have played twice already this season with the totals being 181 and 209 points. The total has gone over in four of Washington’s last six games. Washington is also 10-13 when it comes to the over this season. As for the Raptors, they’ve been better with the over with a record of 12-11.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.