Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team after suffering a knee injury on Thanksgiving. Foster Moreau is the next man up, and here’s an overview of what he could provide your fantasy team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

Moreau could be a solid pickup to fill in for Waller if you’re a fantasy manager who didn’t feel the need to have a second tight end on the roster. Moreau started in Week 7 and proved he could be a factor in this offense when he caught six passes for 60 yards with a touchdown. With the possibility of Waller missing additional time after this weekend, Moreau would be more than a useful pickup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moreau can be used as low-end tight end No. 1 with fairly high upside if he can come close to replicating what Waller has done in this Raiders offense.