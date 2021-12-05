 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Foster Moreau start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Foster Moreau ahead of the Raiders Week 13 matchup against Washington.

By Erik Buchinger
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) celebrates after scoring on a 19-yard touchdown reception as Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake (23) and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) react in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders will be without tight end Darren Waller in Sunday’s game against the Washington Football Team after suffering a knee injury on Thanksgiving. Foster Moreau is the next man up, and here’s an overview of what he could provide your fantasy team.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Foster Moreau

Moreau could be a solid pickup to fill in for Waller if you’re a fantasy manager who didn’t feel the need to have a second tight end on the roster. Moreau started in Week 7 and proved he could be a factor in this offense when he caught six passes for 60 yards with a touchdown. With the possibility of Waller missing additional time after this weekend, Moreau would be more than a useful pickup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moreau can be used as low-end tight end No. 1 with fairly high upside if he can come close to replicating what Waller has done in this Raiders offense.

More From DraftKings Nation