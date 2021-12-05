DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 13 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker has been activated from the injured reserve and will be available for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants. Parker had suffered a hamstring injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 and has been held off the field ever since.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

In his last game, Parker had his best statistical performance of the season with highs in targets (11), receptions (eight) and yards (85). In just five games this year, he has caught 25 of 43 targets for 327 yards with one touchdown. Parker will go up against a Giants defense that ranks No. 17 in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Parker can used as a low-end wide receiver No. 3 at best for fantasy managers this weekend. He should see a decent number of targets, but it will be interesting to see how Parker is eased back into the flow of the offense.