How much money will the winner of the Hero World Challenge win in 2021

The invitation-only Hero World Challenge wraps up on Sunday in the Bahamas. Tiger Woods hosts the exclusive event and it features 20 of the best golfers in the world. It does not count toward PGA Tour records and there is no cut for the event.

The purse for the tournament is $3.5 million. First place takes home $1 million, second place takes home $375,000 and the worst take-home is $100,000 for the 20th place finisher. There was no tournament last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The year prior, Henrik Stenson beat Jon Rahm by one stroke to take home the $1 million top prize.

Collin Morikawa comes into Sunday’s final round at -18 and holding a five-shot lead on Brooks Koepka. They’re followed by a five-way tie for third with Patrick Reed, Viktor Hovland, Daniel Berger, Sam Burns, and Tony Finau all sitting at -12. Jordan Spieth is in last place with a +2.

Morikawa comes into the final round as a sizable favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -400 with Koepka following at +1000. DKSB is offering odds on “winner with Morikawa” and has Koepka installed at +275. He’s followed by Hovland at +450 and Tony Finau and Sam Burns at +550.

Here’s what the breakdown looks like, courtesy of Golf Digest.