 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 13 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 13 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo Updated
DeAndre Hopkins #10 and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals prepare for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The NFL regular season is officially into December and we have six weeks remaining before the playoffs. Fantasy football managers are further ahead, with playoffs starting in the next two or three weeks depending on your league rules. It’s time to start finalizing some key decisions if you are on the playoff bubble or looking to secure a first round bye.

There are plenty of notable injuries to keep an eye on heading into Sunday’s slate. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins both appear on track to play, but we’ll need final word when inactives are announced at 11:30 a.m. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to be out, but we’re awaiting official word with inactives.

The biggest question right now revolves around the status of Rams running back Darrell Henderson. He expressed some confidence he would play, but now reports indicate the team is not optimistic. His final status will be known at 2:35 p.m. ET.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 13 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

1 p.m. inactives

Active

QB Kyler Murray
RB Boston Scott
WR DeAndre Hopkins
WR Corey Davis

Inactive

QB Jalen Hurts — Gardner Minshew to start
RB Jordan Howard
RB D’Andre Swift

Jalen Hurts likely out, but status will be finalized today

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins both expected to play

OBJ expected to play, Schefter hearing Rams aren’t optimistic about Henderson

Clyde Edwards-Helaire should play

James Robinson has “realistic chance” to play

Josh Jacobs, DeSean Jackson both expected to play barring pre-game setback

Boston Scott expected to play

David Johnson not expected to play

Curtis Samuel expected to play

Brandin Cooks expected to play

More From DraftKings Nation