Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 13 inactives come in

The NFL regular season is officially into December and we have six weeks remaining before the playoffs. Fantasy football managers are further ahead, with playoffs starting in the next two or three weeks depending on your league rules. It’s time to start finalizing some key decisions if you are on the playoff bubble or looking to secure a first round bye.

There are plenty of notable injuries to keep an eye on heading into Sunday’s slate. Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and WR DeAndre Hopkins both appear on track to play, but we’ll need final word when inactives are announced at 11:30 a.m. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to be out, but we’re awaiting official word with inactives.

The biggest question right now revolves around the status of Rams running back Darrell Henderson. He expressed some confidence he would play, but now reports indicate the team is not optimistic. His final status will be known at 2:35 p.m. ET.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last-minute roster decisions while we wait for inactive reports 90 minutes before kickoffs. All of that means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 13 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

1 p.m. inactives

Active

QB Kyler Murray

RB Boston Scott

WR DeAndre Hopkins

WR Corey Davis

Inactive

QB Jalen Hurts — Gardner Minshew to start

RB Jordan Howard

RB D’Andre Swift

Jalen Hurts likely out, but status will be finalized today

Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts very well may be out Sunday due to his sprained ankle, as @RealDGunn reported. But the Eagles want to see how Hurts is feeling on gameday before making any final decisions about the QB’s status. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins both expected to play

Official: Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both playing today in Chicago as HC Kliff Kingsbury told me this morning. Our 1on1 coming up shortly @nflnetwork #AZCardinals #ARIvsCHI pic.twitter.com/FH03IfJBuF — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) December 5, 2021

OBJ expected to play, Schefter hearing Rams aren’t optimistic about Henderson

#Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr., slowed this week with a hip injury, is expected to play today and he should be a bigger part of the offense, source said. As for RB Darrell Henderson (thigh), he is hopeful to play today even if he may not have a full workload. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

Rams will test running back Darrell Henderson and his thigh before Sunday’s game to see if he can play vs. the Jaguars, but the team is not optimistic about him being able to play, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

Clyde Edwards-Helaire should play

KC RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who missed Friday with an illness, was at the Saturday walk-through and should play today vs the #Broncos, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

James Robinson has “realistic chance” to play

#Jaguars RB James Robinson (heel, knee) is a game-time decision today, source said, and while the assumption most of the week was that he wouldn’t play, Robinson is feeling better and at least has a realistic chance. The pre-game workout will be key. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

Josh Jacobs, DeSean Jackson both expected to play barring pre-game setback

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (ankle) and WR DeSean Jackson (calf), both of whom are listed as questionable, are expected to play today barring a setback vs WFT, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

Boston Scott expected to play

Eagles’ running back Boston Scott, listed as questionable for Sunday due to an illness, is expected to play vs. the Jets, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2021

David Johnson not expected to play

#Texans RB David Johnson (illness, thigh) is not expected to play today vs. the #Colts, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

Curtis Samuel expected to play

Washington Football Team WR Curtis Samuel (groin) is still listed as questionable, but he is getting healthier and is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2021

Brandin Cooks expected to play