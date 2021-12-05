F1 results: Who won the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sunday

Final results: Hamilton held off Verstappen to claim his third straight win. It was the 13th time the two drivers have finished 1-2. They will be tied heading into the season-finale Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lap 42: Verstappen received a five-second penalty for cutting a corner and has dropped into second place behind Hamilton.

Lap 17: What a wild start! Verstappen climbed up in front of both Ocon and Hamilton on the first two turns of the restart and is once again in first place.

Lap 17 restart: We’ve got considerable chaos with another crash. Esteban Ocon is now in first, Hamilton is in second, and Verstappen is in third as the safety car comes off the track for the restart.

Lap 12/13: Mick Schumacher ran into the wall at Turn 22 and is out of the race. More importantly, Max Verstappen took the lead when Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas went in for a tire change. It seemed like a bad idea initially, but then the red flag came out stopping the race and giving Verstappen an unexpected opportunity to change his tires and maintain his lead. This could very well swing the race.

Formula One is coming down the home stretch of the 2021 season. The circuit is in the Middle East for the final two races to determine the season-ending points champion. On Sunday, the drivers will race at Jeddah Corniche Circuit in the inaugural Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

The race gets underway at 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2. We’ll have a full rundown of the winner and other podium finishers when the race wraps up closer to 2:30 or 3 p.m. In the meantime, here are some notable odds we’ll look to compare the finishers with this afternoon.

Pole-sitter Lewis Hamilton is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -280. Max Verstappen looked like he was going to secure the pole late in qualifying, but he ran into the wall on the final turn. He is now listed at +285 to win.

Valtteri Bottas follows at +900, but all eyes will be on Hamilton and Verstappen in Jeddah. Verstappen holds the points lead, but Hamilton has all the momentum. He’s won two straight races and is in a zone where it does not seem like he’s going to lose either of the last two races. Nonetheless, Verstappen can still claim the points total if he can finish ahead of Hamilton in one of the two remaining races.

Podium odds are about what we’d expect. Hamilton (-650) and Verstappen (-400) are massive favorites to finish the race on the podium. Bottas is -280 and is followed by Sergio Pérez (+250), Charles Leclerc (+250), and Pierre Gasly (+600).

Below is the full list of opening and race day odds, along with starting position. We’ll add in final race position when the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix comes to a close.

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, starting grid + odds Starting Pos Driver Opening odds Pre-qualifying odds Post-qualifying odds Starting Pos Driver Opening odds Pre-qualifying odds Post-qualifying odds 1 Lewis Hamilton -200 -175 -300 2 Valtteri Bottas +1400 +1100 +900 3 Max Verstappen +215 +185 +340 4 Charles Leclerc +6500 +6500 +2500 5 Sergio Perez +2000 +4000 +3500 6 Pierre Gasly +6500 +8000 +8000 7 Lando Norris +6500 +8000 +8000 8 Yuki Tsunoda +25000 +10000 +20000 9 Esteban Ocon +15000 +15000 +15000 10 Antonio Giovinazzi +50000 +50000 +50000 11 Daniel Ricciardo +10000 +15000 +20000 12 Kimi Raikkonen +50000 +50000 +80000 13 Fernando Alonso +15000 +15000 +30000 14 George Russell +10000 +50000 +80000 15 Carlos Sainz +8000 +8000 +25000 16 Nicholas Latifi +50000 +80000 +80000 17 Sebastian Vettel +25000 +40000 +80000 18 Lance Stroll +30000 +40000 +80000 19 Mick Schumacher +50000 +80000 +80000 20 Nikita Mazepin +50000 +80000 +80000

