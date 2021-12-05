CFP rankings: Four college football playoff teams include Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, Cincinnati

UPDATE: DraftKings Sportsbook has provided opening lines for the two semifinals and updated national title futures odds. Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite over Cincinnati and Georgia is a 7-point favorite over Michigan. Alabama is +120 to win the national title, followed by Georgia at +135.

The College Football Playoff field is officially set and the Group of 5 has finally crashed the party. The four semifinalists will be SEC champ Alabama, Big Ten champ Michigan, SEC runner-up Georgia, and AAC champ Cincinnati.

The teams are ranked Alabama No. 1, Michigan No. 2, Georgia No. 3, and Cincinnati No. 4. The semifinals will take place on December 31 at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl with Alabama facing Cincinnati and Michigan facing Georgia. The national championship game will be played Monday, January 10, at 8:00 p.m. in Indianapolis.

The CFP’s official website describes the process of the committee in selecting the four semifinalists. Not referenced here is that if an impactful player or coach is unavailable for the CFP, that can affect the rankings. It’s possible that affected Notre Dame in last week’s rankings.