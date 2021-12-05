When are the College Football Playoff semifinals? When is the national championship game?

The 2021 College Football Playoff field is set, with Alabama, Michigan, Georgia, and Cincinnati as the four teams that will play for the national championship set. Here’s how it will happen.

Both the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl will take place on Friday, December 31st. The time of those games will be determined based on TV interest and when ESPN wants them to play. One bowl will be played at 3:30 p.m., and the other at 7:30 p.m.

The College Football Playoff Championship Game will be on Monday, January 10th at 8:00 p.m. from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Here are the matchups for the semifinals for the 2021 College Football Playoff:

Orange Bowl

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 2 Michigan, December 31st, 3:30 p.m. ET

Cotton Bowl

No. 4 Cincinnati vs. No. 1 Alabama, December 31st, 7:30 p.m. ET

National Championship

Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, January 10th, 8:00 p.m. ET