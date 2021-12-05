F1 schedule: What is the next race after Saudi Arabia Grand Prix?

The Formula One season is fast coming to a close and we’ve got plenty of drama. Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are nearly neck-and-neck for the season-long points title. They’re facing off at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix on Sunday, and will wrap up the season next weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The F1 season closes with races on back-to-back weekends in the Middle East. Verstappen came into the race at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit with an eight-point lead, but Hamilton has all the momentum. Although Verstappen won two straight at the US and Mexican Grand Prix races, he has now lost two straight and is struggling to fend off Hamilton.

The drivers wrap up in Saudi Arabia and then will head to the United Arab Emirates for the final race on the F1 calendar. This last race of the season will be the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It will run at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 12. The race will take place at 8 a.m. ET, and will air on ESPN2. One has to wonder if it gets bumped to the main ESPN channel if it is looking like the points title will come down to the final race.

Verstappen won last year’s race while Hamilton won the previous two.