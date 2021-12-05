Odd to win 2021 Orange Bowl between No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 Georgia

The College Football Playoff matchups are set and we’ve got the No. 2 overall seed Michigan Wolverines and the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs dropped down to the 3-seed after losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship game while Michigan was able to take out Iowa in the Big 10 title game, though they didn’t move up or down from the previous rankings. UGA had been the No. 1 seed prior to losing to Bama. Let’s go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Michigan vs. Georgia odds

Spread: Georgia -7

Over/Under: 43.5

Moneyline: UGA -280, MICH +225

The Bulldogs enter this game as a TD favorite over the Big 10 champs. Georgia nearly ran the table in the SEC before losing to the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Michigan had looked like a fringe playoff team after losing to Michigan State but was able to narrowly beat Penn State before taking out Ohio State to move into playoff position.

