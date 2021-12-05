 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CFP odds: Opening lines for Alabama-Cincinnati, Michigan-Georgia in 2021-22 playoff

The College Football Playoff field is set and we’ve got opening odds for the 2021-22 CFP.

By David Fucillo
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The College Football Playoff field is set. Alabama’s big win over Georgia did what we expected and moved them into the No. 1 spot. Michigan follows at No. 2, Georgia is No. 3, and Cincinnati is No. 4.

DraftKings Sportsbooks has posted updated national title odds to go along with opening odds for each of the two semifinal games. Current national title odds are as follows:

Alabama: +120
Georgia : +135
Michigan: +750
Cincinnati: +1400

The two semifinal games will take place on December 31st at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. The national title game will take place in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10.

#1 Alabama vs. #4 Cincinnati, Cotton Bowl

Spread: Alabama -13.5
Total: 59
Moneyline: Alabama -575, Cincinnati +410

#2 Michigan vs. #3 Georgia, Orange Bowl

Spread: Georgia -7
Total: 43.5
Moneyline: Georgia -280

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.

More From DraftKings Nation