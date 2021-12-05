CFP odds: Opening lines for Alabama-Cincinnati, Michigan-Georgia in 2021-22 playoff

The College Football Playoff field is set. Alabama’s big win over Georgia did what we expected and moved them into the No. 1 spot. Michigan follows at No. 2, Georgia is No. 3, and Cincinnati is No. 4.

DraftKings Sportsbooks has posted updated national title odds to go along with opening odds for each of the two semifinal games. Current national title odds are as follows:

Alabama: +120

Georgia : +135

Michigan: +750

Cincinnati: +1400

The two semifinal games will take place on December 31st at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. The national title game will take place in Indianapolis on Monday, January 10.

#1 Alabama vs. #4 Cincinnati, Cotton Bowl

Spread: Alabama -13.5

Total: 59

Moneyline: Alabama -575, Cincinnati +410

#2 Michigan vs. #3 Georgia, Orange Bowl

Spread: Georgia -7

Total: 43.5

Moneyline: Georgia -280

