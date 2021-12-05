Top 25 final rankings from College Football Playoff

The final four is set, as No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, and No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl to determine who will be the 2021 college football national champion.

But there are still other rankings, and they’ll be used not only to fill out the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games, but will be used by sports information directors and journalists to determine where teams slotted in throughout the season historically.

While there are certain ties and traditions that contribute to bowl game selections (the highest-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams head to the Rose Bowl, the best Big 12 team to the Sugar Bowl), the field for the Fiesta and Peach Bowl is only based on the numbers below.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for December 5th, the final rankings from the 2021 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.