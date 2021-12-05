 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Top 25 final rankings from College Football Playoff

Here’s the complete rankings for the Top 25 in college football as decided by the CFP Selection Committee.

By Collin Sherwin
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder greets fans after the NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Southern Methodist Mustangs 48-14.&nbsp; Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The final four is set, as No. 1 Alabama faces No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, and No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl to determine who will be the 2021 college football national champion.

But there are still other rankings, and they’ll be used not only to fill out the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games, but will be used by sports information directors and journalists to determine where teams slotted in throughout the season historically.

While there are certain ties and traditions that contribute to bowl game selections (the highest-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams head to the Rose Bowl, the best Big 12 team to the Sugar Bowl), the field for the Fiesta and Peach Bowl is only based on the numbers below.

Here is the complete Top 25 list of teams for December 5th, the final rankings from the 2021 College Football Playoff Selection Committee.

  1. Alabama
  2. Michigan
  3. Georgia
  4. Cincinnati
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Baylor
  8. Mississippi
  9. Oklahoma State
  10. Michigan State
  11. Utah
  12. Pittsburgh
  13. BYU
  14. Oregon
  15. Iowa
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Wake Forest
  18. NC State
  19. Clemson
  20. Houston
  21. Arkansas
  22. Kentucky
  23. Louisiana
  24. San Diego State
  25. Texas A&M

