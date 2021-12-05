Opening Week 14 Cowboys vs. Washington odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Cowboys have a few extra days to prepare for this matchup as they played in the Thursday night game in Week 13 with a 27-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints. Washington beat the Las Vegas Raiders on a last-second field goal with a 17-15 victory on Sunday as they won their fourth consecutive game.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Cowboys-Washington Week 14 matchup.

Cowboys vs. Washington

Re-opened point spread: Cowboys -5

Point total: 49

Moneyline: Cowboys -220, Washington +180

Opening point spread: Cowboys -4.5

Opening point total: 49

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -200, Washington +170

Early pick: Cowboys -4.5

Dallas is surging at the right time. The Cowboys should be completely healthy after being down a few key pieces over the last couple games. Washington is also on fire of late, but might not be able to match Dallas in what should be a relatively high-scoring game.

