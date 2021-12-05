Opening Week 14 Saints vs. Jets odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The New Orleans Saints and New York Jets will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Jets fell short in Zach Wilson’s second game back from an injury in a 33-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. New Orleans has a few extra days to prepare as they played the Thursday night game but lost their fifth consecutive matchup in a 27-17 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Saints-Jets Week 14 matchup.

Saints vs. Jets

Re-opened point spread: Saints -6

Point total: 44

Moneyline: Saints -260, Jets +210

Opening point spread: Saints -6.5

Opening point total: 43.5

Opening moneyline: Saints -265, Jets +215

Early pick: Saints -6.5

It’s hard to pick the Saints, who needed a late garbage-time touchdown to make their loss to the Cowboys look more respectable. It’s also hard to pick the Jets, who are in a rebuild. Taysom Hill makes New Orleans functional offensively, so backing the better quarterback is the move here.

