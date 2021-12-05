BYU vs. UAB odds: Opening line for 2021 Independence Bowl

The problems with being an independent program for at least this season shows in the bowl game chosen for the BYU Cougars, who will play in the Independence Bowl despite a 10-2 record and a 5-0 record in the Pac-12 despite not being a member. They’ll take on the UAB Blazers in Shreveport, Louisiana for the 2021 Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at 3:30 p.m. from Independence Stadium.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

BYU vs. UAB odds: 2021 Independence Bowl

Point spread: BYU -8

Point total: 54.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.