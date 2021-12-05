 clock menu more-arrow no yes

BYU vs. UAB odds: Opening line for 2021 Independence Bowl

We’ve got an early look at the opening odds for BYU Cougars and UAB Blazers in the 2021 Independence Bowl.

By David Fucillo
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney is tackled by Utah State Aggies cornerback Michael Anyanwu during the first quarter at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The problems with being an independent program for at least this season shows in the bowl game chosen for the BYU Cougars, who will play in the Independence Bowl despite a 10-2 record and a 5-0 record in the Pac-12 despite not being a member. They’ll take on the UAB Blazers in Shreveport, Louisiana for the 2021 Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at 3:30 p.m. from Independence Stadium.

BYU vs. UAB odds: 2021 Independence Bowl

Point spread: BYU -8
Point total: 54.5

