UTSA vs. San Diego State odds: Opening line for Frisco Bowl

The Conference USA champion UTSA Roadrunners meet up with a Mountain West division champion in the San Diego State Aztecs for the Frisco Bowl from Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on Tuesday, December 21st at 7:30 p.m.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

UTSA vs. San Diego State odds: 2021 Frisco Bowl

Point spread: UTSA -2

Point total: 50

How they got here

The Aztecs (11-2, 7-2 MWC) played all their home games 100 miles up I-5 in Carson, CA as they await a new venue on the site of the old Qualcomm Stadium near campus. Brady Hoke’s team plays outstanding defense and Greg Bell the latest in a series of terrific running backs for SDSU. They also have “The Anomaly” in punter Matt Araiza, a 2022 NFL draft pick for sure. An unexpected blowout by Utah State in the MWC Championship left them one game short of a league title.

UTSA nearly pulled off the perfect season, but a loss to North Texas on the last week of the regular season cost them some history. But the first Conference USA Championship victory on Friday night over Western Kentucky was a signature moment for a team that didn’t start until 2009. Jeff Traylor isn’t going anywhere either as he’s signed an extension to remain the team’s head coach, and with quarterback Frank Harris returning, Meep Meep will have a loaded team next year as well.

