Baylor vs. Ole Miss odds: Opening line for Sugar Bowl

The Big 12 Champions take one of the best defenses in the nation into New Orleans against Matt Corral and one of the best offenses in the 2021 Sugar Bowl from the Caesars SuperDome on New Year’s Day.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Baylor vs. Ole Miss odds: 2021 Sugar Bowl

Point spread: Ole Miss -2

Point total: 51

How they got here

Baylor (11-2, 8-2 Big 12) held off Oklahoma State in a classic finish in Arlington to claim the Big 12 Championship. Despite not having starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon available, backup Blake Shapen did enough to get the Bears their first conference championship game win. And that field goal head coach Dave Aranda kicked against Oklahoma turned out to change the fate of the conference this season.

Mississippi (10-2, 6-2 SEC) had a heckuva season with Heisman candidate Matt Corral running Lane Kiffin’s offensive vision. The only reason the Rebels aren’t a conference champion themselves is playing in the gauntlet that is the SEC West. It’s the first 10-win regular season for the team from Oxford ever.

