Ohio State vs. Utah odds: Opening line for Rose Bowl

The Utah Utes are one of the hottest teams in the country, and they’ll get a test from a perennial Top 10 opponent in the Ohio State Buckeyes at the 2021 Fiesta Bowl from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on January 1st at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Utah odds: 2021 Rose Bowl

Point spread: Ohio State -7

Point total: 67

Moneyline: Ohio State -280, Utah +225

How they got here

Ohio State (10-2, 8-1 B1G) looked like a lock for their fifth-straight Big Ten Championship Game victory, but fell 42-27 to Michigan in The Game, which flipped the anticipated roles for the teams this season. While the Wolverines took home the conference trophy and will play for the national championship, Ryan Day’s team will need to find some motivation after the disappointment. They still have quarterback C.J. Stroud for this one, unless he decides to start his NFL Draft preparation early.

Utah (10-3, 9-1 Pac-12) dominated Oregon twice in 13 days to take home the Pac-12 Championship, and if the season started in late October they might be in the Playoff as well. Early losses to BYU and San Diego State, as well as a head scratcher at Oregon State, kept the Utes out of the national picture. But they’re running the ball as well as any team in America, with sophomore quarterback Cam Rising and running back Tavion Thomas one of the most lethal 1-2 punches on the west coast.

