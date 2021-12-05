Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame odds: Opening line for Fiesta Bowl

The Oklahoma State Cowboys came up about eight inches short of a Big 12 title, and their reward is the 11-1 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame odds: 2021 Fiesta Bowl

Point spread: Notre Dame -2

Point total: 45

How they got here

Oklahoma State (11-2, 7-2 Big 12) did almost everything they could do this season except make one last play in Arlington for the league trophy. Spencer Sanders threw for 2468 yards and 16 touchdowns this season, but also 12 interceptions and looked inconsistent at times. Compared to the Mike Gundy teams of the past this one was much more defensively minded, allowing more than 30 points just once in a 37-33 win over Oklahoma in Bedlam.

Notre Dame (11-1) only had one blemish this year against Cincinnati, and it turned out to be the difference between them playing in the College Football Playoff and the New Year’s Six. With new head coach Marcus Freeman taking over for Brian Kelly, we should get a sense of how the Fighting Irish will move forward in 2022 under new leadership.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.