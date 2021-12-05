F1 standings: Who leads between Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton after Saudi Arabia Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton took home his third consecutive checkered flag on Sunday at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix. Verstappen finished in second place for the third consecutive race and with only one race remaining on the F1 schedule, we’ve got a tie at the top of the points leaderboard.

Hamilton took home 25 points for the win while Verstappen earned 18 points for his second place finish. Hamilton had the fastest lap as well to give him an eight-point victory over Verstappen and tie things up. Coming into Sunday’s race, Verstappen led 351.5 to 343.5, but they are now tied at 369.5 points.

The F1 season comes to a close next Sunday when the field descends on the United Arab Emirates for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. It’s a simple set up for the final race. Neither driver has to win the race, but they do need to finish in the top ten to secure a win. Tenth place earns one points and first place earns 25 points. Fastest lap gains a point, so barring the two drivers finishing in ninth and tenth place (or beyond), it will just come down to who finishes in a better position next weekend in Abu Dhabi.