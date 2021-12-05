 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UTSA faces San Diego State in 2021 Frisco Bowl

UTSA and San Diego State will meet at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas for the 2021 Frisco Bowl.

By David Fucillo
Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris celebrates after defeating the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 49-41 in the Conference USA championship game the Alamodome. Ivan Pierre Aguirre-USA TODAY Sports

UTSA and San Diego State will face off in the 2021 Frisco Bowl. The game will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on December 21st. The game will air on ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

UTSA (12-1, 7-1 Conference USA)

UTSA capped off the best regular season in team history with a Conference USA Championship victory on Friday night over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. The Roadrunners held a 42-13 lead midway through the third quarter and held on to win 49-41. UTSA was one of the last teams to suffer a loss this year, and Jeff Traylor was rewarded with a new contract to remain the team’s head coach.

San Diego State (11-2, 7-2 MWC)

It was a terrific season for the Aztecs, who played all their home games 100 miles up I-5 in Carson, CA while their new stadium is being built. Brady Hoke’s team plays outstanding defense and runs the ball in an old-school fashion that wears down opponents. With Greg Bell the latest in a series of signature backs for SDSU, the wrinkle this year is Matt Araiza, the best punter in college football this season and a forthcoming NFL draft pick. A bad loss to Utah State in the MWC Championship however had them fall one game short of their goal.

