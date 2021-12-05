List of every bowl game and matchup in 2021-22 schedule

All 42 games for #BowlSZN have been set, and we now know who is playing where and when throughout December and January to keep your television warm across the chilly holiday season.
All teams that had at least six wins qualified for a bowl game this season, including Hawai’i who cracked the field with a 6-7 mark. Postseason for some teams is a disappointment, and for others a celebration. For the eight MAC teams that have made a bowl game (a conference record), most will be happy to take a vacation to what is often a warmer locale.
The smaller bowls are as much about off-the-field experience and fun as they are competition, but once we get to the New Year’s Six there are trophies that matter on the line. And for the four teams in the Cotton and Orange Bowls, a path to becoming the 2021 national champions is still there.
Here is a list of the participants for every bowl game for the 2021 FBS Bowl Season. We’ll update as more matchups come in.
Bahamas: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo
Cure: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois
Boca Raton: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State
New Mexico: UTEP vs. Fresno State
Independence: BYU vs. UAB
LendingTree: Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan
Jimmy Kimmel LA: Oregon State vs. Utah State
R+L Carriers New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana
Myrtle Beach: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion
Famous Idaho Potato: Kent State vs. Wyoming
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco: North Texas vs. Miami-Ohio
Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces: Missouri vs. Army
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla: Central Florida vs. Florida
EasyPost Hawai’i: Memphis vs. Hawai’i
Camellia: Ball State vs. Georgia State
Quick Lane: Western Michigan vs. Nevada
Military: East Carolina vs. Boston College
TicketSmarter Birmingham: Houston vs. Auburn
SERVPRO First Responder: Air Force vs. Louisville
AutoZone Liberty: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
SDCCU Holiday: NC State vs. UCLA
Guaranteed Rate: West Virginia vs. Minnesota
Fenway: SMU vs. Virginia
New Era Pinstripe: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland
Cheez-It: Iowa State vs. Clemson
Valero Alamo: Oregon vs. Oklahoma
Duke’s Mayo: North Carolina vs. South Carolina
TransPerfect Music City: Purdue vs. Tennessee
Peach: Michigan State vs. Pitt
Las Vegas: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State
Orange: Michigan vs. Georgia
Cotton: Alabama vs. Cincinnati
Gator: Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest
Sun: Washington State vs. Miami
Arizona: Boise State vs. Central Michigan
Outback: Penn State vs. Arkansas
Fiesta: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame
Citrus: Kentucky vs. Iowa
Rose: Utah vs. Ohio State
Sugar: Baylor vs. Ole Miss
Texas: Kansas State vs. LSU