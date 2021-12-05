List of every bowl game and matchup in 2021-22 schedule

All 42 games for #BowlSZN have been set, and we now know who is playing where and when throughout December and January to keep your television warm across the chilly holiday season.

All teams that had at least six wins qualified for a bowl game this season, including Hawai’i who cracked the field with a 6-7 mark. Postseason for some teams is a disappointment, and for others a celebration. For the eight MAC teams that have made a bowl game (a conference record), most will be happy to take a vacation to what is often a warmer locale.

The smaller bowls are as much about off-the-field experience and fun as they are competition, but once we get to the New Year’s Six there are trophies that matter on the line. And for the four teams in the Cotton and Orange Bowls, a path to becoming the 2021 national champions is still there.

Here is a list of the participants for every bowl game for the 2021 FBS Bowl Season. We’ll update as more matchups come in.

Bahamas: Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo

Cure: Coastal Carolina vs. Northern Illinois

Boca Raton: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State

New Mexico: UTEP vs. Fresno State

Independence: BYU vs. UAB

LendingTree: Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Jimmy Kimmel LA: Oregon State vs. Utah State

R+L Carriers New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana

Myrtle Beach: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion

Famous Idaho Potato: Kent State vs. Wyoming

Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco: North Texas vs. Miami-Ohio

Frisco Bowl: UTSA vs. San Diego State

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces: Missouri vs. Army

Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla: Central Florida vs. Florida

EasyPost Hawai’i: Memphis vs. Hawai’i

Camellia: Ball State vs. Georgia State

Quick Lane: Western Michigan vs. Nevada

Military: East Carolina vs. Boston College

TicketSmarter Birmingham: Houston vs. Auburn

SERVPRO First Responder: Air Force vs. Louisville

AutoZone Liberty: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State

SDCCU Holiday: NC State vs. UCLA

Guaranteed Rate: West Virginia vs. Minnesota

Fenway: SMU vs. Virginia

New Era Pinstripe: Virginia Tech vs. Maryland

Cheez-It: Iowa State vs. Clemson

Valero Alamo: Oregon vs. Oklahoma

Duke’s Mayo: North Carolina vs. South Carolina

TransPerfect Music City: Purdue vs. Tennessee

Peach: Michigan State vs. Pitt

Las Vegas: Wisconsin vs. Arizona State

Orange: Michigan vs. Georgia

Cotton: Alabama vs. Cincinnati

Gator: Texas A&M vs. Wake Forest

Sun: Washington State vs. Miami

Arizona: Boise State vs. Central Michigan

Outback: Penn State vs. Arkansas

Fiesta: Oklahoma State vs. Notre Dame

Citrus: Kentucky vs. Iowa

Rose: Utah vs. Ohio State

Sugar: Baylor vs. Ole Miss

Texas: Kansas State vs. LSU