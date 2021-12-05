Jaylen Waddle dealing with cramps in Week 13 vs. Giants

UPDATE: Waddle was dealing with cramps that sent him into the locker room and back on the sideline stretching, per Jennifer Hale.

Miami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was being attended to by trainers after making a catch in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, per Joe Schad. Waddle went straight to the locker room after getting up and walking off the field, per Travis Wingfield.

The rookie wide receiver has been one of Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite options this season and in today’s game against the Giants. Waddle is currently the game’s leading receiver with nine receptions (11 targets) for 90 yards. It was his second consecutive game with 90 yards or more and at least nine receptions.

With the former Alabama standout out for the moment, the Dolphins’ passing attack will lean on DeVante Parker, Isaiah Ford, Mack Hollins, and Albert Wilson. Parker is Miami’s second-leading receiver with four receptions (four targets) for 46 yards. However, both of Tagovailoa’s touchdown passes has gone to Hollins and Ford, which has been their only two catches in the contest.