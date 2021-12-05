Corey Davis re-injures groin in Week 13 vs. Eagles, questionable to return

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis suffered a groin injury against the Eagles and is questionable to return. Davis missed two practices with a groin injury, but was able to return to practice on Friday. Davis had two receptions for 15 yards before leaving the game. Elijah Moore continues to put together strong games and appears to be the No. 1 receiver moving forward.
