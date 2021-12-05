 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Corey Davis re-injures groin in Week 13 vs. Eagles, questionable to return

Corey Davis suffered a groin injury in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham
Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans at MetLife Stadium on October 03, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Jets defeated the Titans 27-24 in overtime. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis suffered a groin injury against the Eagles and is questionable to return. Davis missed two practices with a groin injury, but was able to return to practice on Friday. Davis had two receptions for 15 yards before leaving the game. Elijah Moore continues to put together strong games and appears to be the No. 1 receiver moving forward.

