Miles Sanders OUT with ankle injury in Week 13 vs. Jets

Philadelphia Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders is out for the rest of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets with an ankle injury, the team announced.

Sanders has been dealing with a lingering ankle injury that kept him out for the for a few games earlier this week. The young running back had his first 100-yard rushing game on Sunday with 124 yards on 24 carries. He also added three receptions (three targets) for 22 yards.

Since returning from injury in Week 11 against the Saints, the former Penn State standout has 278 rushing yards in his last three games.

With the Eagles going on the bye, it should give Sanders ample time to recover for their Week 15 matchup against the Washington Football Team at home. Philadelphia had another impressive outing on the ground with 185 rushing yards as a team. Kenny Gainwell was the team’s second-leading rusher with 54 yards on 12 carries and a score.