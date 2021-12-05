Texans bench Tyrod Taylor in third quarter against Colts

The Houston Texans benched veteran dual-threat quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the third quarter of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Indianapolis Colts. Taylor was evaluated for an injury, is available to play and isn’t playing the remainder of the game due to coach’s decision, per Aaron Wilson.

Taylor has struggled immensely, completing 5-of-13 passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. He also added 15 rushing yards as the Texans are down 21-0. He was replaced by rookie quarterback Davis Mills, who made a few starts earlier in the season when the veteran was hurt.

Mills is currently 2-for-3 with 14 yards going into the fourth quarter. In his six starts this season, the former Stanford quarterback completed 69.1% of his passes for 1,255 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. Coincidentally, one his starts came against the Colts in Week 6, where Mills completed 29-of-43 passes for 243 yards and two interceptions.