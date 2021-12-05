Elijah Mitchell makes surprising return to Week 13 game vs. Seahawks

UPDATE: Mitchell has been cleared to return to the game. That is a surprise.

UPDATE: Mitchell is being evaluated for a concussion.

Elijah Mitchell is being evaluated for a concussion. Here's a clip of the Seahawks defender throwing a shoulder/elbow to head of Mitchell as he fought for yards. Mitchell instantly goes limp. #49ers https://t.co/njmjSMqyFo — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) December 5, 2021

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell took a hard hit and was bent backwards. He was able to walk off the field and into the blue medical tent. Jeff Wilson will likely be the next back up, but we’ll see how things play out.

Mitchell has been a workhorse in this game with 18 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, plus a couple receptions for seven yards. Mitchell quickly won over head coach Kyle Shanahan and has been the lead back when healthy for most of the season.