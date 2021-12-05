 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Elijah Mitchell makes surprising return to Week 13 game vs. Seahawks

Elijah Mitchell suffered head injury in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers rushes during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium on November 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Rams 31-10. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

UPDATE: Mitchell has been cleared to return to the game. That is a surprise.

UPDATE: Mitchell is being evaluated for a concussion.

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell took a hard hit and was bent backwards. He was able to walk off the field and into the blue medical tent. Jeff Wilson will likely be the next back up, but we’ll see how things play out.

Mitchell has been a workhorse in this game with 18 carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, plus a couple receptions for seven yards. Mitchell quickly won over head coach Kyle Shanahan and has been the lead back when healthy for most of the season.

More From DraftKings Nation