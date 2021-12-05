 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Logan Thomas OUT with knee injury in Week 13 vs. Raiders

Logan Thomas suffered a leg njury in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Logan Thomas #82 of the Washington Football Team celebrates after catching a touchdown pass in the end zone against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium on December 05, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

UPDATE: Logan Thomas has quickly been downgraded to out for the rest of this game.

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas when he was blocked low in the knee area. HE stayed on the ground for a long time, but was able to limp off on his own power. He is being evaluated now.

His main backup, Ricky Seals-Jones is out with a hip injury. That leaves Jon Bates as the starter right now. Seals-Jones was able to practice this week, so could be ready to next week if Thomas misses any time.

Thomas had three receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown and just recently came off of injured reserve from a hamstring injury. Hopefully it isn’t a season ending injury.

