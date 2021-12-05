Logan Thomas OUT with knee injury in Week 13 vs. Raiders

UPDATE: Logan Thomas has quickly been downgraded to out for the rest of this game.

Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas when he was blocked low in the knee area. HE stayed on the ground for a long time, but was able to limp off on his own power. He is being evaluated now.

His main backup, Ricky Seals-Jones is out with a hip injury. That leaves Jon Bates as the starter right now. Seals-Jones was able to practice this week, so could be ready to next week if Thomas misses any time.

Thomas had three receptions for 48 yards and one touchdown and just recently came off of injured reserve from a hamstring injury. Hopefully it isn’t a season ending injury.