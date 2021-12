UPDATE: Lockett has returned to the game. Crisis averted.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver suffered an apparent leg injury after he dove for a long end-zone pass on a trick play where Russell Wilson threw a short pass to D.K. Metcalf, who then threw it back to Wilson for the long try to Lockett. He was able to get up and walk to the injury tent where he will be examined. Metcalf, Freddie Swain and Penny Hart are the starting receivers while he is out.