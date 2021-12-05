Kenyan Drake OUT due to ankle injury in Week 13 vs. Washington

UPDATE: Drake has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury. The quick turnaround on being ruled out likely means the injury isn’t going to be of the “day-to-day” variety.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had his knee twisted on a tackle and stayed down in obvious pain. The cart came out for Drake after an ugly injury. He did give a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted off.

Receiving back Jalen Richard was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier today, so he’s not available and Josh Jacobs continues to play through injuries.