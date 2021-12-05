 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kenyan Drake OUT due to ankle injury in Week 13 vs. Washington

Kenyan Drake suffered an ankle injury in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By kate.magdziuk Updated
Running back Kenyan Drake #23 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of a game at Allegiant Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bengals defeated the Raiders 32-13. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

UPDATE: Drake has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury. The quick turnaround on being ruled out likely means the injury isn’t going to be of the “day-to-day” variety.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake had his knee twisted on a tackle and stayed down in obvious pain. The cart came out for Drake after an ugly injury. He did give a thumbs up to the crowd as he was carted off.

Receiving back Jalen Richard was placed on the COVID-19 list earlier today, so he’s not available and Josh Jacobs continues to play through injuries.

