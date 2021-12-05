Detroit Lions get their first win of the season on last second TD

The Detroit Lions, led by Jared Goff, upset the Minnesota Vikings 29-27 on the last play of the game. That play was a Jared Goff an 11-yard touchdown pass to Amon St. Brown to seal the win. They also kept their franchise from becoming the first ever to have multiple winless seasons.

The Lions held the Vikings to just two field goals in the first half, while Jared Goff threw two touchdowns, helping them to a 20-6 lead at halftime. The Vikings also lost their starting receiver, Adam Thielen, to a an ankle injury, but Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson got on a tear in the second half.

Jefferson put up 11 receptions for 182 yards and one touchdown, which helped his team take the lead with under two minutes let in the game. But then it was Jared Goff time, as he marched down the field against a prevent defense, ending the game with no time on the clock.

The Vikings go to 5-7, while the Lions move to 1-10-1 and Dan Campbell gets his first win as a head coach in the NFL.