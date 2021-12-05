Opening Week 14 Steelers vs. Vikings odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Steelers and Vikings will face off this coming week in primetime, with kickoff set for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday.

The Steelers earned a huge win over the Baltimore Ravens as they stopped a two-point conversion in the final seconds. The Vikings are coming off one of the worst losses of the 2021 NFL season as they gave the Detroit Lions victory No. 1 and will look to avoid a third consecutive loss.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Steelers-Vikings Week 14 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Vikings -3.5

Point total: 45

Moneyline: Vikings -180, Steelers +155

Opening point spread: Vikings -4

Opening point total: 45.5

Early pick: Steelers +3.5

The Vikings just lost to the Lions, while the Steelers gutted out a victory over the Ravens. Both teams are battling for a playoff spot in their respective conferences, so this will be a close showdown. Take the Steelers against the spread here.

