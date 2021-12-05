Opening Week 14 Falcons vs. Panthers odds plus early movement

The NFL is wrapping up its Week 13 Sunday slate and Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football remain. In the meantime, we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 14. The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons will face off this coming week, with kickoff set for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The Panthers are coming off a bye week, but they really struggled the previous week in a 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins as Cam Newton and P.J. Walker combined to complete 10-of-31 passes with three interceptions. The Falcons were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-17 at home Sunday as they will look to avoid their fourth loss in the last five games.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted opening odds for this matchup earlier this week. Here’s a look at what the odds opened at and where they re-opened at the Falcons-Panthers Week 14 matchup.

Re-opened point spread: Panthers -3

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Panthers -155, Falcons +135

Opening point spread: Panthers -3

Opening point total: 45

Early pick: Panthers -3

The Falcons have been struggling of late, largely due to injuries and absences on both sides of the ball. The Panthers are coming off a bye week and should be refreshed. Joe Brady is no longer the offensive coordinator in Carolina, so that could be something to watch regarding the total.

